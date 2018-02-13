The video will start in 8 Cancel

The penguins of Chester Zoo now have a brand new environment to splash around in.

The Penguin Island has undergone an impressive refurbishment in the last few months, and a great new video shows how just how much the penguins are loving their new surroundings.

The zoo's assistant curator of birds Mark Vercoe said the Humboldt penguins have settled in nicely to their revamped habitat.

"They are now able to enjoy a bigger pool with state-of-the-art filtration and renewed nesting facilities, while visitors to the zoo can enjoy improved viewing through larger viewing windows," he said.

And the whole area itself has been re-landscaped to include a large pebbly beach, while the new pool can hold 400 cubic metres of water, an upgrade on the previous one which held 300.

The Penguin Island is open to the public now.