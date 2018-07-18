Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who attacked an innocent member of the public in a Northwich park has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Nineteen-year-old Phillip Hunter, of Cartmel Close, Winsford , was arrested following an unprovoked attack in Greenbank Park at around 9.30pm on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

During the assault the victim, a 17-year-old local man, was punched in the face and suffered a broken jaw.

Hunter was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He pleaded guilty to the charge at Chester Crown Court and on Tuesday (July 17) he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Paul Cundy said: “This was a serious, unprovoked assault which left the victim with life changing injuries. His jaw was broken in three separate places and he now has a scar on his face which will act as a permanent reminder of what happened that night.

“While the victim will never be able to forget the incident I hope that the conclusion of this case will help him move forward with his life.”