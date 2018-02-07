Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have announced suspended chief constable Simon Byrne will face an 11-day gross misconduct hearing accused of 'volatile, unpredictable and offensive behaviour'.

The independently chaired gross misconduct hearing, which will be held in public, will take place at Warrington Town Hall between April 16-27.

Details of the charge against Mr Byrne includes: "You lacked self-control and exhibited volatile, unpredictable and offensive behaviour.

"You displayed short temper and lack of tolerance and engaged in angry outbursts and attacks upon subordinate staff which created an intimidating, hostile and humiliating environment for staff in the 'ACPO office' and which you knew or ought to have known would cause distress and anxiety to members of Cheshire Constabulary."

Mr Byrne was suspended in August, 2017.

This was after Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane determined he had ‘a case to answer for gross misconduct’ with regards to ‘authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct’.

Deputy chief constable Janette McCormick is currently acting chief constable.

Mr Keane recently agreed to share details privately with members of the Cheshire Police and Crime Panel after repeated questioning about the process to be followed.

Mr Byrne has not commented on the case.

A statement issued on behalf of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Information has today (Wednesday February 7, 2018) been published on the Police & Crime Commissioner’s website in relation to the upcoming gross misconduct hearing regarding Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

“It would not be appropriate to provide any further comment at this time.”

Cheshire Police Federation, which is the statutory staff association for police constables, sergeants, inspectors and chief inspectors, previously issued a statement on its Facebook page.

It read: “Cheshire Police Federation has been updated in relation to the investigation into the alleged conduct of the chief constable. We have and continue to provide welfare and support to members who may be affected by this investigation.”