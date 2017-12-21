Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected illegal immigrant was found hiding in the engine of a school bus in Chester after it had just returned from a trip abroad.

Pupils from The King's School who had visited Paris on a choir trip had just left the school car park last night (Wednesday, December 20) after being collected by their parents when staff heard a moaning noise coming from the engine bay.

When police arrived just after 8pm, they discovered a 17-year-old boy stowed away in the coach's engine bay.

Vicky Titmuss, director of external relations at The King's School, told The Chronicle: "Our Schola Cantorum choir and accompanying staff were returning to King’s from a highly successful music tour in Paris at around 8pm last night.

"After the pupils had been collected by their parents and had all left the car park, a moaning noise alerted the remaining King’s staff and coach driver.

"The police were called and arrived within 10 minutes, when a young man was found hidden underneath the coach somewhere in the engine area. He was arrested after being suspected to be entering the country illegally. Paramedics also arrived."

Cheshire police say said the boy was initially taken to hospital before later being arrested.

“We were called to school at 8.03pm where a 17-year-old boy had been discovered the engine bay of a coach," a force spokesperson said.

"He was initially taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for a check over before being arrested on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK and handed to Social Services.”