Police have arrested a suspect following a search in Chester involving the force helicopter and dogs unit this morning (Monday, April 23).

Cheshire Police earlier posted on Twitter there would be ‘lots of officers in the area’ but ‘no need for concern’.

Reporters at the Chester Chronicle also took calls from residents enquiring as to what was going on.

The search involved the police helicopter based at Hawarden and the Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit.

In a later tweet, the force confirmed: “Good news...suspect located in his hiding place and is now under arrest.”

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 10.30am this morning officers in Chester, with assistance from air support, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of failing to appear in relation to drug offences.”