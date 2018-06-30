Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary Supertramp front man John Helliwell will play a one-off gig at Storyhouse in Chester in July.

Joined by his own big band, he will be playing all of Supertramp’s most famous numbers including Breakfast in America, Dreamer, The Logical Song and many more.

John Helliwell has been Supertramp’s MC and sax player since he joined the world-famous rock band in 1973.

The gig, at Storyhouse on Friday, July 13, is a one-off special put together just for the venue.

Storyhouse CEO Andrew Bentley is looking forward to the concert for personal reasons.

He said: “If, like me, you grew up on Supertramp classics like Crime of the Century and Give a Little Bit, this will be a big night for you.

“We’ve had a few important visitors recently but this one really is a one-off!

“Supertramp’s last arena tour was seven years ago so this is a major coup for Chester.”

Tickets are limited to 400 and are on sale now at £18.