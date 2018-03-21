Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester could be getting a Lidl at last - and it looks set to open in the former Next premises on the Greyhound Retail Park.

Although the supermarket giant has yet to confirm this is the site they are planning to take over, they have admitted they have a strong interest in moving to Chester.

And The Chronicle has been told by a local source that the former Next store, which closed last month after more than two decades, is the likely location for a a city branch.

A Lidl spokesperson said: "We are in the process of exploring various options to bring a Lidl store to Chester and look forward to sharing any firm plans with the community, as soon as we’re in a position to do so."

It is not the first time Lidl has expressed an interest in opening a store in Chester and at one stage there were rumours that one could be built on part of the city's fire station site in St Anne Street.

However, a spokesperson told us in 2016 they were not considering that site, adding: "Lidl are interested in bringing a new store to Chester but we have no confirmed sites at this time."