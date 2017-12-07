Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug is joining Coliseum Shopping Park’s retail offering in Ellesmere Port.

The new store will open on Friday (December 8). Shoppers visiting the store on opening day will be treated to a special week-long launch offer of 100 bonus points when spending £20 or more with a Superdrug Health and Beautycard.

The new store will cover just over 6,454 square feet and is taking over the unit formerly occupied by shoe shop Deichmann.

The health and beauty store is opening just in time for Christmas and shoppers can expect all their favourite health and beauty brands as well as Superdrug own brand toiletries.

With a wide range of cosmetics, gifts and toiletries, Health and Beautycard members will also be treated to other great deals on the day such as 10% off all fragrances, double points on Christmas gift set and up to half price on selected gifts.

Donna Springall, asset manager at The Crown Estate, which owns Coliseum Shopping Park, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Superdrug to the retail offering at Coliseum Shopping Park.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Coliseum Shopping Park and we wish Superdrug all the best for a busy Christmas.”

For further information visit www.coliseumshoppingpark.com.