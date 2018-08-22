Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World Superbike Champion and racing legend Carl Fogarty MBE was in a team of 13 dedicated volunteers and NSPCC staff who hiked the Sandstone Trail in Cheshire.

The team completed the 34 miles in an incredible 13 hours to raise more than £4,000 for the NSPCC.

NSPCC Childhood Champion Carl and the rest of the team decided to raise funds for the NSPCC by taking on the trail which runs from the ancient market town of Frodsham to Georgian Whitchurch in rural north Shropshire.

Carl said: “This was seriously the hardest thing I have ever done. I thought I was coping okay with about four miles to go and could see some of the others were struggling.

“But then I hit ‘the wall’ and almost had to drag myself to the end of the trail.”

He added “It probably made it worse that my wife Michaela managed it without much of a problem!

“I felt like I had been hit by a bus the following morning.

“But you quickly forget about the pain when you remember how much good can be achieved from the money we raise.

“Hopefully we can inspire more people to donate for our Patagonia trek campaign.”

In November Carl and his wife Michaela are taking on a demanding but rewarding 12-day trek in Patagonia which will take them along beautiful lakes and glaciers, ice-capped cliffs and mountains, forests and grasslands all while raising funds for the NSPCC.

If you would like to add to their fundraising total of just over £4,000 then please visit their Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/Thefundraisingfogartys

There are many ways people can support the work of the NSPCC. For more information visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do