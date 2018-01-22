Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super sleuths at St Martin’s Academy are tracking a golden-locked intruder who ate their porridge and left their classroom in chaos.

Year 2 children at the Chester primary school were mystified when they discovered sticky footprints, empty porridge bowls, graffiti and a single pink boot after returning to class following half-term.

The budding Sherlock’s quickly pulled on their CSI overalls, sealed off the crime scene, documented the evidence and gathered eye witness accounts.

Now pupils are appealing to anyone who can help trace the whereabouts of the suspect, believed to be a young female with golden locks, to come forward.

Teacher Lizzie O’Donoghue said: “The children were meticulous in their deductions and showed great team work.

“They left no stone unturned in their efforts and their determination to unravel the mystery also led to the production of an excellent news report.

“Working in house teams, they wrote reports of the incident before using green screen technology to film and edit their broadcast. It was just brilliant.”

As the week progressed, the children scrutinised the graffiti in their classroom and compared it to that of the anonymous artist Banksy. They wrote letters to warn other people of the criminal at large.

St Martin’s is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which also runs Delamere Academy near Northwich, Oak View Academy in Winsford, and Ellesmere Primary in Shropshire.

CEO of NWAT Steve Docking explained they are always looking for new ways to engage children and make learning fun.

He said: “This type of project really captures their imaginations, and to see their achievements is rewarding for all involved.”

The trust’s schools are having remarkable successes and part of this is due to the sharing of best practice and resources.

St Martin’s recently received personal congratulations for its 100% pass rate at phonics screening from the Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP.

And it’s not the only success story.

Delamere Academy was named as one of the UK’s top 10 non-fee paying schools in January in high-society magazine Tatler.

And, in just three years under the guidance of NWAT, Oak View has gone from being ranked second worst primary in the country to one of the most improved, according to the Government’s national league tables.

The trust plans to emulate these kind of achievements at Ledsham Manor, a purpose built state-of- the-art primary school due to open in 2019.

Based in Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, the school’s curriculum will be enriched with sports, music art, languages and regular school trips.