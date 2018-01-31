The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tonight marks a rare celestial phenomenon in the skies – and you won't want to miss it.

As well as the arrival of the first 'blue moon' in the UK since July 2015, we'll also witness a lunar eclipse which is also called a 'blood moon'.

According to MirrorOnline, a blue moon is the name given to the second full moon in a single calender month. But it's unlikely tonight's moon will appear blue because of the lunar eclipse. If anything, it will have a slightly reddish tinge.

A 'blood moon' occurs when the reflection of sunlight on the Earth's atmosphere hits the lunar surface.

A blood moon acquires a golden, copper, or even rusty-red color depending on where the sun is – and it's usually low in the sky or near the horizon.

Tonight's moon event will also be, by definition, a super moon – as the moon's orbit will take it closer to the Earth than normal.

So, one way or the other, we're set for quite the celestial show tomorrow evening.

Here's all you need to know about this month's blue moon.

When will the blue moon take place?

January's first full moon took place on the night of New Year's Day and was also visible on the morning of January 2nd.

But the second – the blue moon – is taking place on the night of January 31.

What is a blue moon?

It's the rare moment when a second full moon appears during one calendar month, although its traditional meaning is slightly different.

A lunar month lasts about 29.5 days, whilst human months last anything between 28 and 31 days.

Occasionally, this means that a full moon can be seen twice in a month - which is referred to as a blue moon.

How do I see the blue moon?

When it gets dark, go outside and look up. You won't be able to miss it.

Weather permitting, the moon will be round and full, allowing smartphone snappers to get a great image.

Looks like the forecast is reasonably clear – so viewers across the UK should be able to get a good look.

Where does the phrase blue moon come from?

Traditionally, the blue moon refers to an 'extra' lunar cycle taking place in a year.

Normally, a year would have 12 moons, but when a moon appears for the 13th time – an unusual occurrence – it was referred to as a 'belewe' moon, which means betrayer.

The earliest English language reference is thought to be found in an anti-clerical pamphlet written in 1528.

How to get the best picture

Stay away from bright lights

Try and pick a spot marked by interesting buildings or trees so the moon shows up in comparison

Keep the flash off

If you're using your phone use your finger to focus the camera on where the moon is

The moon is actually moving so for a clear picture use an app that has a quick shutter speed

Tripods, zoom lenses and all the extra bits aren't really needed but will help keep you steady and get a better close-up

Don't forget to send us your pictures of the super blue blood moon! You can email us at newsroom@cheshirenews.co.uk or tweet us @ChesterChron.