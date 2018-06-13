Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 14th annual Chester Dragon Boat Festival took place in glorious sunshine on the River Dee at Sandy Lane.

Thirteen teams of up to 20 team members took part in the annual event which sees corporate teams and groups of friends compete to raise money for their chosen charity.

(Image: Cyd Hindle)

A total of £350 from each team entering via the corporate route will go to the organisers Charity of the Year - The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

Based on the Wirral near Bebington, the hospital is dedicated to providing outstanding cancer care to around 27,000 patients each year from across the region.

(Image: Cyd Hindle)

The money raised helps the hospital to offer the most up to date treatment, support vital research, treat patients with world class equipment and provide life-changing support services that would otherwise be unavailable.

Pictures by Cyd Hindle.