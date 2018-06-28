Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have launched an investigation following an unexplained death in Frodsham.

Police were notified of the sudden death of a woman at an address on Ashton Drive, Frodsham , about 12.40pm today (Thursday, June 28).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. As a result of the incident, a small police cordon is currently in place.

Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson of Cheshire Police said: “At this stage this appears to be an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident; he is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, saw anything suspicious or unusual, or has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact us on 101 quoting incident number IML 106759. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Formal identification of the woman has not yet taken place.

Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance. Anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to an officer.