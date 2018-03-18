Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

University of Chester students gave up their Saturday to volunteer to help clean up their local community recently.

The Community Clean-Up was organised by Chester Students’ Union (CSU) and more than 120 volunteers gathered at the union on the University’s Parkgate Road Campus to pick up their gloves, rubbish bags and litter pickers before heading out to spend the day cleaning up, despite the bad weather.

Ten groups were provided with specific areas to help tidy up, particularly focusing on the Garden Quarter.

Locals were made aware of the community clean-up in the days prior to the event, and had the opportunity to dispose of rubbish in a skip on the Parkgate Road Campus.

The rubbish was collected by student volunteers, free of charge.

Vice president for activities at Chester Students’ Union Jack McGovern said: “It was a fantastic turn out for such a brilliant community event.

“I am very proud to be representing such a proactive and enthusiastic student body.”

(Image: UGC)

The students were also joined by local councillor for the Garden Quarter, Bob Rudd, who helped obtain litter pickers and other supplies for the event.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see so many students, who regularly attend community held events, give back to the community that they are residents in.

“Students make up a large part of the community in Chester and it’s vital that they engage with local residents, so that Chester is maintained as a fantastic place to live. Well done to all those involved.”

One student, who was part of the hockey team, said: “It was nice to help the community while having fun with our friends too.

“We have never had such a good team bonding event.

“It was a great laugh, while also helping clean up our beautiful city.”