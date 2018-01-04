The video will start in 8 Cancel

There will be a spell of strong and gusty winds in Chester tonight, as the Met Office issue another yellow weather warning for blustery conditions.

The warning for wind is in place until 7pm tonight with gusts of 50-60 mph expected widely. Gusts of up to 75mph are likely around coastal parts of the country.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

"There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

"It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves."