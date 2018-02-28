Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strike action will again hit train passengers using Merseyrail and Northern rail services this Saturday (March 3).

People travelling to, from and within the Liverpool City Region are advised to check before they travel ahead of planned industrial action by members of the RMT union.

The union is involved in a long-running dispute over plans to remove guards from trains.

Merseyrail services are planned to run every 30 minutes, with the exception of the New Brighton to Liverpool service which will be every hour, from around 7am to 7pm, with a break in service between approximately 11.30am and 1.30pm.

There will be no services on the following lines: Ellesmere Port – Hooton; Chester – Hooton, Hunts Cross – Liverpool Central; Kirkby – Liverpool Central and Ormskirk – Maghull.

(Image: Northern)

Merseyrail tickets will be accepted on Arriva bus services. Passengers are strongly advised to check the Merseyrail website and Twitter @Merseyrail before travelling, as it is possible that timetables will change prior to, as well as during, strike action.

Northern rail, which operates to Chester to Manchester service via Stockport, will be running a reduced service – some stations will have no service and all services will finish early.

Full details are available on the Northern rail website.

Mersey Ferries are due to run as planned. Unfortunately, cross river rail tickets will not be accepted on this date.

Andy Heath, managing director at Merseyrail, said: “Once again we would like to apologise to our passengers for having to endure yet another day of industrial action, now the sixteenth strike on the Merseyrail network since this dispute began. We are running as many services as possible on March 3rd to keep the city region moving and we will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum for our passengers.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in this dispute over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces. No one should be in any doubt, our action is about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.”