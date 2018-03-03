Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of the M53, M56 and A55 will be subject to overnight closures for more than a month in order for Highways England to carry out resurfacing works.

The works, which include the renewal of road markings, carriageway repairs, road sign replacement and bridge joints, will mean certain stretches of all three roads will be closed to traffic at the following times.

Between 9pm on Friday, April 6 and 5am on Friday, May 18

- the northbound carriageway of the M53 from the last point where the A55 eastbound exit slip road leading to the A56 Warrington Road leaves the carriageway to the first point where the M53 junction 12 northbound entry slip road joins the carriageway

- the northbound carriageway of the M53 at junction 12 from the last point where the A55 eastbound exit slip road leading to the A56 Warrington Road leaves the carriageway, to the first point where the M56 westbound to the M53 northbound link road joins the M53 northbound carriageway at junction 11

- the southbound carriageway of the M53 between junctions 11 and 12 from the last point where the M53 southbound to the M56 eastbound link road leaves the carriageway at junction 11, to the end point of the M53 southbound carriageway at junction 12

- the southbound carriageway of the M53 through junction 10 from the last point where the junction 10 exit slip road leaves the carriageway to the first point where the junction 10 entry slip road joins the carriageway

- the eastbound carriageway of the A55 from the last point where the junction 40 eastbound exit slip road leaves the carriageway to the last point where the eastbound exit slip road leading to the A56 Warrington Road leaves the carriageway (at Hoole junction)

- the westbound carriageway of the A55 between junctions 40 and 39 from the last point where the junction 40 exit slip road leaves the carriageway to the first point where the junction 39 westbound entry slip road joins the carrageway

- the southbound carriageway of the M53 between junctions 10 and 11, from the last point where the junction 10 southbound exit slip road leaves the carriageway to the first point where the M56 westbound to the M53 southbound link road joins the M53 southbound carriageway

- the eastbound carriageway of the M56 between junctions 16 and 15 from the last point where the exit slip road leading to the A5117 leaves the carriageway, to the first point where the M53 northbound to the M56 eastbound link road joins the M56 eastbound carriageway at junction 15

- the M53 junction 12 Hoole roundabout from the last point where the A56 Warrington Road westbound carriageway leaves the roundabout to the first point at which the A56 Warrington Road eastbound carriageway joins the roundabout

Between 8pm and 5am (continuing to 7am on weekends) from Friday, April 6 to Friday, May 18

- the M53 junxtion 12 southbound exit slip road

- the M53 junction 12 northbound entry slip road

- the A55 eastbound exit slip road (leading to the A56 Warrington Road at Hoole junction)

- the A55 westbound entry slip road (from the A56 Warrington Road at Hoole junction)

- the A55 junction 40 eastbound entry slip road (Vicars Cross)

- the A55 junction 40 westbound entry slip road (Vicars Cross)

- the A55 junction 39 eastbound exit slip road

- the M56 junction 16 eastbound entry slip road

- the M53 northbound to M56 eastbound link road

- the M56 westbound to M53 southbound link road

Diversion routes via alternative junctions of the M53 and M56 motorways, A55 Trunk Road and local roads will be well signposted.

The prohibitions will not apply to emergency services, works, winter maintenance, or traffic officer vehicles.