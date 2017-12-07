Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knife-wielding street robber has been sent to prison after pleading guilty at Chester Crown Court .

Police tweeted that Lee James Ryan, 35, from Whitchurch Road, Waverton , had been sentenced to seven years.

The judge commended the bravery of witnesses involved in the case.

Ryan was arrested following a robbery in Helsby and an attempted robbery at Wimbolds Trafford. He was later charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The robbery charge relates to an incident on November 6 where a 56-year-old man had cash stolen from him as he left the One Stop Shop in Chester Road, Helsby, after being threatened with a knife.

The attempted robbery relates to an incident in Ince Lane, Wimbolds Trafford, about 4.30pm on November 7, when Ryan attempted to steal a handbag off a 71-year-old woman.

He was found in possession of a bladed article on Orchard Park Lane, Elton , later that day.

Ryan appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates on November 9 but the case was transferred to Chester Crown Court where he was today given a custodial sentence after admitting his guilt.