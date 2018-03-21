Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse is to host a festival to celebrate the lives of women and girls.

Made by and for women, Storyhouse Women will be a series of events, performances, activities, film screenings, workshops and talks taking place from April 27-29.

Nicola Haigh, community manager at Storyhouse, said: “With talks, music, performances, parties, workshops and much more, the weekend will bring people together to speak about how they are making the world a fairer place for girls and women and why it matters.

“Looking at everything from surviving social media to modern day slavery, the programme will explore body image, workshops on balancing hormones, feminism for kids, musical performances, stand-up comedy, free arts and crafts and developing business ideas - festival attendees can expect joy, laughter, passion, insight and a chance to share their own stories.

All events will take place at Storyhouse and are open to women and men, girls and boys and all who identify as female, genderqueer or non-binary.

(Image: UGC)

Events include: burlesque legend Goodtime Mama JoJo; Paint Republic crowd painting sessions; BBC Breakfast presenter and team GB triathlete Louise Minchin will be talking about her autobiography Dare to Tri; Soroptimist International (SI) Chester will host a discussion on how modern-day slavery and people trafficking exists in Chester.

There will be speed-friending session, performances from the Handbag of Harmonies choir, dancers from House of Dance and Chester’s Philharmonic Orchestra.

There are a series of films celebrating women in Storyhouse’s independent cinema, including documentaries Vivienne Westwood: Punk Icon, Bombshell: The Hedy Lemarr Story and The Illusionists followed by a panel discussion plus Pixar’s animated hit Brave.

Tickets for events are on sale now. To find out more, take part and suggest your events visit storyhouse.com or call 01244 409113.