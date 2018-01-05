Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new year offers time for Cheshire West and Chester residents to have their say on how best to tackle air pollution in the borough and reduce the effect it can have on people’s health.

The council says there is still the chance to comment on its plans by getting involved in a consultation.

While air quality in the borough is generally good the council says there are a small number of areas affected by nitrogen dioxide pollution.

Proposed measures have been unveiled to help tackle this and ensure that local air quality meets the required standards.

Cabinet member for environment, Ellesmere Port councillor Karen Shore (Lab), said: “I hope as many people as possible will get involved and give their views particularly if they live near or in an air quality management area.

“Pollutants are mainly produced by combustion processes and are found in exhaust fumes particularly from diesel vehicles.

“The council recently submitted a bid to DEFRA for £375,000 to upgrade a number of bus engines with pollution abatement technology which, if successful, will have a real benefit on air quality across the borough.

“We are also currently assessing the potential to rollout electric vehicle charging points across council sites and also in a number of our public car parks.”

She added: “Although our low emission strategy does not cover industrial emissions these, unlike vehicle emissions, are very tightly regulated through other regimes.

“The air quality action plan addressing the air quality issue in Thornton le Moors, for example, has just been published for public consultation. Details are available on the council’s website.”

Residents and businesses, along with any other interested parties, are encouraged to get involved and have until Friday, January 12 to give their views.

Ways include visiting the council’s website at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/lowemissionstrategy and e mailing environmentalprotection@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or by writing to the council.