The Countess of Chester Hospital is reminding people not to turn up at A&E unless it is an emergency as the wintry weather is putting pressure on the NHS.

A message on the hospital website says the hospital is extremely busy with longer waiting times with the message: “We have to focus our efforts on the emergencies not minor ailments.”

For non-emergencies, call NHS 111.

The Countess website states: “It’s fast, easy and free. Call 111 and speak to a highly trained adviser, supported by healthcare professionals. They will ask you a series of questions to assess your symptoms and immediately direct you to the best medical care for you.”

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.

More information about NHS 111 is available here .

The Countess tweeted: “We are currently very busy @TheCountessNHS. If you come to the hospital you may experience longer waiting times. Please bear with us and know our staff are doing everything they possibly can to limit delays.”

And the hospital has also sent out a thank you message to its ‘amazing staff’.

The following message was posted: “Work @TheCountessNHS? Please take extra care coming into work this morning & thank you for making the extra effort to support our patients & each other Proud of #TeamCountess.”