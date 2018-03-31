Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former pupil Sophie Rohan returned to The Queen’s School with her Belle Voci singing partner Emily Burnett.

There was a buzz of excitement around The Queen’s School when staff and pupils welcomed the two very special visitors to perform in assembly.

Alumna Sophie Rohan returned to where her singing began to deliver a stunning performance with singing partner Emily Burnett.

The girls, who are being mentored by US star Jennifer Hudson in the ITV show, won through in the second of the knockout shows at the weekend, and are now fighting for their place in the live semi-finals this Saturday.

While back at her old school, Sophie took time out to talk to her former teachers about her time at the school and how they had helped build her confidence to get her to where she is today.

Sophie said: “It’s like I have never left.

“It is so amazing because this is where it all started for me and it is because of this school that I got into music so it is really quite special.

“My first music teacher ever was Mrs Clayton who is still teaching here.

“I am really lucky to have such a close relationship with Queen’s because lots of people do not have that with their school.

“I have so many fond memories of school so it was really important to me to come back and - I would like to think - give back a little and encourage some of the students here now to follow their musical dreams.”

Music teacher Mrs Broome said: “Sophie is a real true Queen’s girl and it was so lovely to have her back in school and inspiring the girls.

“She was sat right where they are just eight years ago, which is not that long ago really.

“I have kept in touch with Sophie since she left school and was lucky enough to have her sing at my wedding with our Chamber Choir.

“It was wonderful that she and Emily wanted to come back to school and share their experience with us - we are all so proud of them and will certainly be voting for Belle Voci at the weekend.”