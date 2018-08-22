The video will start in 8 Cancel

Six fire engines from across Cheshire are still battling a large blaze at Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port this afternoon (Wednesday, August 22).

The blaze broke out at around 2pm, at the site's SHOP chemical plant which is owned by Shell and operated by Essar, and has sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing over Ellesmere Port.

A spokesperson for Essar said all staff at the site had been accounted for and that refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected.

Here's what we know so far:

The fire can be seen as far as eight miles away and a number of local residents have reported a strong smell of smoke in the air, with some saying they had been advised to keep windows and doors shut

The North West Environment Agency confirmed they were aware of the blaze and are 'working to reduce any environmental impact'

Stanlow oil refinery explosion caught on CCTV