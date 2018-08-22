The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port company unwittingly captured the moment an explosion took place at Stanlow oil refinery.

Helukabel UK, which specialises in the manufacturing and supply of electrical cables, caught the incident on its CCTV cameras.

The footage shows a fireball before a cloud of thick black smoke appears at 2.14pm today (Wednesday, August 22).

Six fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the site's SHOP chemical plant which is owned by Shell and operated by Essar.

People across Ellesmere Port and Chester took to social media to share pictures of the fire which sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing over the region.

A spokesperson for Essar said all staff at the site had been accounted for and that refinery operations at Stanlow remain unaffected.