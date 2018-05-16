Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council says ‘flaring activity’ at Stanlow oil refinery was responsible for 25 ‘exceedances’ in sulphur dioxide (SO2) levels on just one day.

Essar, who operate Stanlow, have apologised but insist SO2 levels have reduced by 48% since acquiring the plant from Shell in 2011.

However, the company admits the number of ‘exceedances’ for SO2 air quality standards have been increasing every year since monitoring began in 2015 but the figure is still within the permitted range.

Chronicle reader Richard Kelleher contacted the newsroom after spotting the 25 exceedances on Monday, April 23 – St George’s Day – as the data is available online at the CWaC website.

He said: “I write to you in an attempt to raise public awareness of a serious pollution problem. It was recently detected by a council-operated sulphur dioxide monitoring station, located within Elton Primary School and Nursery. I have attached the graph showing 25 exceedances of the UK national objective for sulphur dioxide, in one day!

“After speaking with Ian Nadin of CWaC, the source has been identified as Stanlow refinery, and 25 exceedances confirmed.”

He added: “I feel this is a case which requires media attention, and truly hope you will consider reporting on it. Children are more adversely affected by this type of concentrated pollution, particularly those with respiratory illness.”

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member environment at CWaC, said: “Our automatic monitoring equipment in Elton detected raised levels of sulphur dioxide (SO2) on 23rd April. Sulphur dioxide gas can affect a person’s airways and for this reason the government has set standards to protect public health.

“We understand that the episode resulted from a one-off incident related to on-site flaring activity. The council has already declared an Air Quality Management Area for SO2 covering the Thornton-le-Moors area.

"In order to improve local air quality, we have been developing an action plan, working with both Essar and the Environment Agency, which is responsible for regulating emissions from the refinery.

“Any improvements in emissions delivered through the action plan will benefit the residents of Elton as well as Thornton-le-Moors."

The Chronicle has twice contacted the Environment Agency but has so far received no comment.

Essar spokeswoman Rebecca Jones responded.

She said: “Essar currently operates under an environmental permit issued and regulated by the government’s Environment Agency. We operate the Stanlow Refinery within the permit emission limits which meet the standard set out in the relevant legislation.

"We work closely with the Environment Agency and have in place an agreed plan to reduce sulphur dioxide levels at Stanlow. In fact, since acquiring the refinery in 2011, Essar has reduced sulphur dioxide emissions by 48%.

“Since Cheshire West and Chester Council began monitoring levels of SO2 in Elton in 2015, the figures for the number of 15-minute exceedances in the full calendar year have been respectively 1 (in 2015), 2 (in 2016) and 9 (in 2017). The number permitted under legislation in a calendar year is 35.

“Unfortunately, in April a problem with a refinery unit resulted in 25 exceedances of the 15-minute level being recorded in a single day at Elton. This was an anomaly when compared to the historical data, and due to a known technical issue which was resolved in the shortest possible time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Local air quality and the latest levels of key pollutants can be viewed on the council’s website.