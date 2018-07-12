Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Happiness guru and stand-up comedian Shonette Bason-Wood is bringing her renowned comedy celebration to Chester this week, as part of her mission to start a revolution in education – one that begins with lifting and inspiring school and nursery staff.

Launched by Shonette and her comedy partner, Hywel Roberts, the Happiness Injection event, taking place this Friday, July 13, at Queen’s Park High School in Chester, will be the biggest of its kind, with a whopping 150 guests coming along to take part.

The celebration features a self-help comedy style suitable for use in education, and seeks to spread joy across school staffrooms, in the hope of then positively impacting parents, families and the wider community.

The comedy duo will be donning their costumes and taking to the stage at the Chester high school, in Queen’s Park, from 7pm to 9pm.

Motivational speaker and positive thinker, Shonette, 46, started her working life as a primary school teacher, before realising her vision of bringing joy to the masses.

Four years ago, she launched her business, Spread the Happiness, as well as her comedy show, and she is currently touring the UK on a one-way mission to spread happiness across the country.

As well as her calendar of comedy shows and fundraising events, she visits schools in highly deprived areas to aid teachers in neurological-based ways of teaching for pupils at a disadvantage.

“It’s my mission to start an education revolution, beginning with those in charge of teaching our children,” explains Shonette.

“Our plan with the Happiness Injection is to uplift educators and add a bit of joy to their lives, with the aim of this then rippling out to connecting families and the local community.

“Having started out as a primary teacher myself, it’s always great to get back into the classroom and spread a bit of joy.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting Chester, especially as it’s the biggest Happiness Injection yet!”

For more information about Shonette Bason-Wood, please visit www.shonettebasonwood.com .