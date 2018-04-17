Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will celebrate St George’s Day when St George returns to fight the dragon and save the princess in a street performance involving local school children.

City artist Russell Kirk will retell the story of St George, on St George’s Day itself (Monday, April 23) in a theatrical extravaganza beginning in Town Hall Square.

But expect a few surprises as the updated version of the legend gets its own Chester twist.

Children from Chester primary schools will join minstrels, knights and jesters in bringing the story to life as it moves around the city in a pageant of colour and sound.

Lisa Harris, director of place strategy, Cheshire West and Chester Council , said: “When the dragon returns to Chester we can rely on our patron saint to protect us. The final battle takes place in Town Hall Square on St George’s Day.

“Local primary schools have made costumes and props for their part in the performance. Be ready to join in with booing and cheering as the story unfolds.”

Russell commented: “This fast-paced performance starts at Chester Town Hall Square at 11am. We’ll have thrilling ‘sword’ skills in Eastgate Street, ‘archery’ in Bridge Street and the final battle outside the Town Hall.”

Local schools taking part are: Upton Heath, Dee Point, Overleigh St Mary’s, JH Godwin, Hoole All Saints and UCF School.