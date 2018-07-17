Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have issued a warning after outdoor shooting equipment was stolen from an activity centre in Oakmere .

Over the past week officers have received two separate reports of burglaries from an unidentified venue in Tarporley Road.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, July 9, when two air rifles were stolen. The second burglary took place on Friday, July 13, with a number of bows and arrows and a quantity of pellets taken.

DC John Brundrett, of Cheshire Police , said: “We are extremely concerned about the whereabouts of this equipment.

“The items stolen are not toys; this is professional equipment which is extremely powerful and can be dangerous in the wrong hands.

“Enquiries in relation to the two incidents are ongoing and a number of the arrows have since been recovered, in the Cuddington and Winsford areas.

“I urge anyone who believes that they may have any information in relation to the incidents, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Northwich quoting incident number IML 122381.

“Information can be reported online , via telephone on 101 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”