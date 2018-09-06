Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new in-the-round poroduction of the Olivier Award-winning thriller The 39 Steps by the Stephen Joseph Theatre Company is coming to Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Patrick Barlow’s adaptation of the legendary book and movie played for nine years in London’s West End before two years on Broadway and then in more than 39 countries.

It is a fast-moving spoof including legendary scenes such as the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape from the Forth Bridge, the first ever theatrical bi-plane crash and a death-defying (well nearly) finale.

Director Paul Robinson said: “This gripping and hilarious four-person whodunit was adapted by Patrick Barlow, who turned it into a global smash.

“Now The 39 Steps makes its return in a new production – and we can’t wait to share it with our audience.”

The central character of Richard Hannay is played by Sam Jenkins-Shaw. In London he has been seen in Future Conditional at the Old Vic and The Bashful Lover at the Globe.

Playing no less than 138 other characters between them are:

Amelia Donkor, who was in James Graham’s The Culture – A Farce in Two Acts at Hull Truck Theatre earlier this year.

She has also been seen in What Shadows at Birmingham Rep, Lyceum Edinburgh and The Park Theatre and Villette at West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Laura Kirman is an associate artist of Mischief Theatre Company and has appeared in their Olivier Award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, and in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

She has also been seen in Vice Versa and Dido, Queen of Carthage at the RSC.

Niall Ransome is a member of Mischief Theatre Company and has also appeared in The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong plus, on BBC radio, The Christmas That Goes Wrong. Other work includes The Comedy about a Bank Robbery (Criterion) and Romeo and Juliet (The Rose Playhouse).

Director Paul Robinson trained at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. He then received an Arts Council directing bursary at The Manchester Royal Exchange.

He was selected to attend the National Theatre’s advanced directors’ course and was then staff director at the National Theatre for three years.

Paul was joint artistic director of Theatre503 and joined the Stephen Joseph Theatre as artistic director in 2016.

The 39 Steps is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Jason Taylor and composition and sound design by Simon Slater, who was Olivier-nominated for Constellations (Royal Court/West End) and was musical director on the National Theatre’s highly acclaimed recent production of Amadeus.

The show is produced by the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

The 39 Steps can be seen in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre at Theatr Clwyd in Mold from September 11-22. Tickets from £10. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.