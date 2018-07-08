Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd is delighted to have Oliver & Co solicitors sponsor this year’s Foamtastic Colour Blast.

This bright, colourful, foamy event is taking place on Sunday, September 30, and promises to be a fun-filled day as you get covered in a kaleidoscope of colour and foam whilst making your way around the 3k route at Chester Racecourse.

This week a group of staff from Oliver & Co got to find out exactly what the event was about.

They got in the spirit of things as they were covered from head to toe in a blast of colour as they sampled the coloured powder paint for this year.

Jenny Evans, marketing manager from Oliver & Co, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the hospice this year with the Foamtastic Colour Blast.

“The event is taking place in the heart of Chester and we are looking forward to seeing hundreds of people having fun at this event which is for such a wonderful local cause.

“We had great time this week finding out exactly what the event is about and our willing volunteers from the office certainly enjoyed themselves.

“Knowing how much fun we had and how all the paint and foam stations will come together at the event makes us even more excited for the day itself.”

On the day of the event you will pass through a number of paint stations, where an army of volunteers will cover you from head to toe in bright coloured powder paint.

You will also find yourself wading through foamy bubble pits.

Phil Crawford, community fundraiser for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, said: “We are very excited to be hosting this incredi-bubble fundraising event and it promises to be a fun filled family event.

“We are grateful to Oliver & Co for sponsoring this event, and with their support we are able to raise more money to enable us to provide our services free of charge to our patients and their families.

“We are a local charity and the money raised by our supporters at this event will go directly back to patient care.”

Take advantage of their early bird discount available up until July 31.

Adults cost £12.50, and children (under 16) cost £7.50.

Sign up today at www.hospicegs.com .

Hospice of the Good Shepherd provides specialist care for anyone in Chester, West Cheshire, Ellesmere Port and Deeside affected by a life-limiting illness.

As well as 10 beds for inpatient care it also provides support through its Living Well Centre and offers bereavement counselling and complementary therapies to many of its patients and carers.

The hospice has to raise £4m a year, yet less than 25% of funding is received from the NHS.