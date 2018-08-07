Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless man has been banned from the city centre for three years after repeated instances of anti-social behaviour linked to Spice.

Jamie Crawford, 24, who also goes by the name Jamie Fisher, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday (August 6) of two counts of theft, breaching a community protection notice (CPN), breaching post sentence supervision and breaching a dispersal notice.

Crawford, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing £6 of sweets on July 30 and August 3 from Sainsbury’s on Watergate Row North.

He also admitted breaching a CPN which directed him to not be intoxicated in a public place, breaching the terms of his probation by committing a crime and breaching a dispersal notice which he was given on Foregate Street, Chester, on Saturday, July 14.

Crawford was directed to leave the city centre after being seen taking Spice in the city centre. He was spoken to by officers twice who told him to leave before he was arrested for the breach.

He was fined a total of £200 which magistrates was deemed paid after he spent time on remand before coming to court.

Crawford was also given a CBO order which bans him from the city centre for three years, prohibits him from being intoxicated in public in the county and prohibits him from being under the influence or in possession of any psychoactive substance in public.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans said: “Crawford has repeatedly refused help from various agencies when it has been offered and has continued to take drugs in broad daylight in Chester city centre in front of shoppers, residents and children without any regard for anyone but himself.

“The effect of the drug can be very distressing and upsetting for people who have to witness the aftermath.

“Whilst these offences are relatively minor he has been stealing to fund his drug habit, taking drugs in the city centre and being anti-social for around four years.

“There has to be a point where the police and courts say that enough is enough, which is why we have sought a CBO order against Crawford.”