Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton Fest is now only a matter of days away and it is aiming to become Chester’s most ethical festival.

Organisers Chester Beer and Wine have pledged to make Upton Fest as free as possible of single use plastic, specifically straws and drinking cups.

Straw Free Chester and Plastic Free Chester have made the issue of single use plastic a hot topic in Chester over the last year.

To help promote the project the group has donated 2,100 reusable plastic cups marked with their distinctive turtle logo, provided by Manchester based company Branded Cups to use at Upton Fest on Sunday, May 27.

Attendees of the festival will be asked to pay a £1 deposit for their cup, and use it for the whole festival. At the end of the event they can either return it and get their deposit back, or keep it as a souvenir and use it at home.

“This concept is not a new one,” said event organiser Sue Mason.

“In France every event features reusable plastic cups which are bought at the start of the event and reused throughout the day.

“It makes so much more sense than throwing away thousands of single use plastic cups which will end up in landfill or polluting our oceans.

“We are committed to working with Straw and Plastic Free Chester to eventually make our events entirely single-use plastic free.”

Plastic Free Chester are confident that such a big festival will really focus the public’s attention on this vital issue.

Helen Tandy, spokesperson for Plastic Free Chester, said: “We jumped at the chance to help Upton Fest work towards becoming single use plastic free.

“Not only will thousands of attendees be inspired to join the campaign, but also organisers of the many other events in Chester this year.”

Chester Beer and Wine relish a challenge and transforming Upton Playing Fields into Chester’s largest festival was irresistible.

“We have brought together our trademark arts and craft stalls, street food and amazing live music, and added a fantastic range of large attractions including go karts, segways, total wipeout and a car show.

“In addition we are proud to support over a dozen local charities who are providing services and entertainment at the event including Chester Scouts, Cheshire Dog’s Home (FunDog Show), Chester Operatic Society, Live Scene and Space (sensory toys for children) and many more.

“The business sector has also been incredibly supportive, and we would like to thank our headline sponsors Global Travel, Dutton’s Wine Bar and Monopoly Estate Agents.”

Upton Fest takes place on Sunday, May 27 at Upton Playing Fields on Wealstone Lane, Upton from noon till 8pm.

Tickets available at Chester Beer & Wine or at Upton Pavilion. £5 entry for adults, children under 16 free. Visit www.chesterbeerandwine.co.uk .