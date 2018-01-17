Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social media users were merciless when they saw that a Specsavers car had crashed into a lamp-post.

The unfortunate scene was spotted yesterday (Tuesday, January 16), with the white car’s front bumper damaged by the lamp-post.

Liverpool Council were called to the scene on Menlove Avenue in Liverpool around lunchtime following the incident, and tweeted a photo showing the damage caused.

And it wasn’t long before the obvious comment was made by many on social media, reports our sister publication the Liverpool ECHO .

The council’s photo was hilariously captioned: “We’re “on sight” fixing this street lamp on Menlove Avenue, which was damaged at lunchtime today.

“If you see any others, we’ll look into them... #shouldvegoneto”

Other drivers also snapped the scene and made the same inevitable joke.

Tony Simmons shared a photo to social media, simply captioned “Should have gone to Specsavers.”

Specsavers launched their iconic phrase “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” in 2002, after it was coined by their in-house creative agency.

The driver of the car contacted the ECHO and said she often hears the phrase shouted out, as she passes by.

She said: "I'm used to hearing the phrase shouted out by kids, but I actually had to go to hospital after the crash, as I was so shaken.

"Thankfully I'm fine now and safely back at home."