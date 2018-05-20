Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning Chester business has named CLIC Sargent as its charity partner – inspired by the devastating cancer diagnosis of its co-founder’s son.

Wannabees – a company that creates imaginative role play packs for children to pretend to be the profession of their choice – was launched by Lynne Rees and Pippa Miln in 2014 with a teacher’s pack after seeing how keen their children were to copy what they had experienced in the school day.

Following its success, they launched the doctors and café owner packs, and with the doctors pack came further inspiration on how they could ‘give back’.

Pippa’s family sadly received the shocking news that her son Sam was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms Tumour in November 2009 at just four-years-old. Sam spent the year undergoing intensive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and had his kidney removed in a nine-hour operation.

Pippa said: “When you hear those words that your child has cancer the rest of the world just stops. You go through the motions of treatment not daring to think of anything other than a positive outcome. When Sam finally got the all clear I dared to dream again.”

As a result of Sam’s treatment he spent much of his time in bed with his older sister, Amy, then six entertaining him with books and games. This is where Wannabees have realised that their doctors pack would work brilliantly, not only for the little patient to have fun whilst also taking away the ‘scariness’ of their new world but also for their siblings to feel important and included in the journey.

Thankfully, Sam – who is now 12 and attends The King’s School in Chester – and his family his treatment was a success and he was given the all clear in 2014.

During this difficult time, Sam and his family were supported by a CLIC Sargent social worker who gave them endless advice and helped them emotionally too.

This support inspired Pippa and co-founder Lynne to choose CLIC Sargent as their charity of year to give something back.

Pippa said: “Sam is clear of cancer and as a thank you to CLIC Sargent for all their invaluable support we hope that by making CLIC Sargent our Charity of the Year we can in some small way help to also bring a light to the journey of others.

“Throughout the year we will be selling our Wannabees doctor role play packs which will be giving back to our chosen charity partner for 2018/2019; the children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.”

Fundraising engagement manager for Cheshire at CLIC Sargent Collette Brown said: “I’m delighted that Wannabees have chosen to support CLIC Sargent this year. Thanks to their support, we will be able to help even more children and young people in the UK thrive not just survive after their cancer diagnosis.”

Last year in Cheshire, CLIC Sargent supported 165 families, giving out 109 financial grants to the value of £24,000 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer. The Cancer Costs report from the charity found that families with a child on active treatment spend an extra £600 a month.

To buy a charity doctors pack visit www.wannabees.co.uk and to find out more about CLIC Sargent visit www.clicsargent.org.uk .