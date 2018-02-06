The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester and Ellesmere Port are set to be bitterly cold for the rest of the week as The Met Office issue another weather alert for snow and ice.

A yellow warning is already in place until 3pm today (Tuesday, February 6), but the second alert this week will come into force from Thursday at 10pm and remain in place until Friday at 12pm.

Temperatures are predicted to fall quickly over the course of the week, allowing ice to form on untreated pavements and roads.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said ice will be the main hazard across the North West as skies clear and there will be heavy snow showers with snowfall accumulating above 100m in some parts.