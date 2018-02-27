A thick blanket of snow has enveloped Chester and Ellesmere Port after the Beast from the East hit overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as freezing air from Siberia makes its way across the UK.
We will be bringing you the latest information live.
For all our latest news and breaking news click here .
Follow us on Twitter @ChesterChron and on Facebook @chesterchronicle .
Key Events
We love this moody shot of Bridge Street
How you can help the homeless in this severe weather
Share Shop Chester, the pop-up charity hub and coffee shop on Northgate Street, has urged people to call the following emergency numbers if you see a homeless person trying to sleep rough in the current temperatures:
Cheshire West & Chester 0300 123 1562
Manchester 0161 2345339
Liverpool 0300 1232041
You can also report someone in need to Streetlink which processes information about rough sleepers and refers them to suitable agencies.
StreetLink has an online form to fill in which lets them know when and where someone is sleeping rough.
You can visit the website here.
Read our full story on what you can do to help here:
'Snow' chance of racing today
Bus services running well
Uh-oh, the snow's coming down again
The million dollar question... Will we get more snow?
A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place until just before midnight tonight (Tuesday February 27) with snow showers and longer periods of snow are expected to last for most of the day.
However, there are no weather warnings currently scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday but heavy snow looks likely to return on Friday, accompanied by strong winds that will affect much of the country.
The full story is here:
Looks like the snow's starting to melt
What the law says about driving with snow on your car
What is the 'Beast from the East'?
You’ll no doubt have heard a lot already about this so-called ‘beast’ which has the country in its grip. Here’s everything you need to know about what it is and where it’s come from...
Chester Town Hall in the snow
Weather warnings updated
The Met Office has updated its weather alerts for this week.
Wrap up warm!
Take a leaf out of these youngsters’ books and make sure you’ve got your winter warmers on today!
Chester city centre looking pretty in the snow
Warning from Public Health England
The Met Office has repeated warnings that all parts of England are experiencing cold conditions and has described the weather as ‘exceptional’.
Dr Thomas Waite of the Extreme Events team, said: “With many places facing severe weather it’s really important people do what they need to, to stay warm – especially with the cold forecast to stay for several days.
“Heating homes to at least 18C will help keep you healthy. Also make sure you eat warm food, move about at home and wear several thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones.
“Those of us who are fit and well can also do lots to help others – and with weather like this some will need help. If you’re able to, consider clearing snow or ice from pavements and paths, see if friends, family or neighbours who are left housebound by the weather need anything fetching and if you know anyone over 65, or with young children or with heart or lung conditions check to see if they’re ok.
“Cold temperatures inside and out can make you ill and can even kill. Prolonged cold weather like this can be a challenge to all of us; remember that staying warm helps keep you healthy.”
Safety fears at St Oswald's CE Primary School
Parents and staff have expressed their concerns over the state of the roads near the school.
Hazardous conditions on the A55
Travel site Inrix says: “Hazardous driving conditions due to snow on A55 in both directions between J8 A5025 / Lon Pant (Llanfair P.G. Pant Lodge) and J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse roundabout).”
Your stunning pictures of snow-covered Chester
Taking time off work if your child's school shuts - Know your rights
It can be a real problem for working parents.
Find out what leave you’re entitled to here:
Delays to flights at Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Officials at Liverpool John Liverpool Airport have confirmed that all flights are now operating as normal but there will be some delays as they deal with the backlog after earlier cancellations.
As always the advice is to check with the airline who have the final say.
High school sending pupils home
St David’s High School in Saltney has shut for the day.
A statement said: “Due to continuing weather conditions the school is closed. Buses are due at 9:30am to transport pupils home.”
Snowy Hoole
Keep the snow pictures coming - Tweet us @ChesterChron or email newsroom@cheshirenews.co.uk
Countess of Chester Hospital extremely busy
People are being urged not to attend the hospital’s A&E department unless it is an emergency as the wintry weather is putting extra pressure on the service.
Read the full story here:
Will this affect your child getting back from school later?
Gritting to continue
Are schools affected?
Despite the ‘Beast from the East’ making its presence felt, Cheshire West and Chester Council says there are no confirmed closures at present.
Read the full story here:
Chester Zoo is SHUT
The attraction’s bosses have announced it will remain closed all day due to concerns over visitor safety and the welfare of the animals.
Read the full story here: