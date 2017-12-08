The video will start in 8 Cancel

So did you wake up to snow this morning?

People across Cheshire were excited to see the white stuff on the ground with the odd flurry during the course of the day.

Among them was BBC Breakfast presenter and Chester resident Louise Minchin, who tweeted cheerfully: “Good morning, it’s snow-time in Chester...who else has it?”

While former Liverpool striker Michael Owen tweeted a picture of the view from a window at his home in Northop just over the border with the caption: "Winter has arrived!!"

The Department of Media at the University of Chester posted a video of their campus and a little advice in their caption: “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. #snow #snowing #wrapupwarm.”

Karleigh‏ in Chester tweeted a snowy scene outside her house and posted: ”Going to dig out my Doc Martens!”

Never one to miss a trick, Adam Dandy’s firm Dandy’s Topsoil in Sealand Road is promoting an offer on three bags of rock salt given the slippery conditions.

Meanwhile, BBC Weather forecasts that Friday will see a maximum temperature of 3°C and a minimum of 0°C.

It states: “Friday will be a cold and windy day, with some bright sunshine. Wintry showers are also expected, especially in the south and Cheshire, with some snow lying especially over the hills. Feeling bitterly cold in the wind.

“Tonight it will be another cold night with a widespread frost. A few snow flurries are likely in the west and south but many places will remain clear. Winds will ease.”

There are yellow warnings for snow and ice over the weekend.

■ Please tweet your snowy pictures today and over the weekend to: @ChronSallie