Toy giant Smyths Toys looks set to open a new superstore in Chester - in a very familiar place.

It's only been a week since Toys 'R' Us closed its doors for good on Chester's Greyhound Retail Park in Old Seals Way after the firm went into global administration, but rival toy store Smyths have already expressed interest in taking over the premises.

A Smyths sign advertising the nearest store in Bromborough is currently in the window of the vacant store, and construction workers were seen measuring up at the store today (Tuesday, May 1).

A worker on site would not elaborate any further but when asked if Smyths would be opening in place of Toys 'R' Us, replied: "It certainly looks like it."

Council sells off Chester Retail Park

Smyths Toys, which was founded in Ireland in 1987, has more than 60 stores in the UK and sells a huge range of children's toys and entertainment products.