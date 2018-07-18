Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Air accident investigators have reported on an unusual incident which caused a small passenger aircraft to make an emergency landing at Hawarden Airport last October.

A burning smell inside the Jetstream 4100, G-MAJC led to Mayday being declared and oxygen masks being donned.

It later emerged the smell was the result of smoke and dust carried in the atmosphere from North Africa and Iberia.

Earlier the flight crew had reported for duty at 6am at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 16, 2017, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report.

(Image: North Wales Daily Post)

The original schedule was changed due to another company aircraft being unavailable. It was assigned to travel to Bristol International Airport and then fly on to Hawarden with passengers.

As the aircraft was descending to Hawarden the flight crew started to notice a burning smell.

It appeared to them the smell was coming from the air vents on the flight deck. They donned their oxygen masks and attempted to verify communication between themselves, but found it difficult because of high noise levels coming through the cockpit speakers.