Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic on the M56 due to horses on the embankment this Monday morning (January 15).

North West Motorway Police tweeted that they were aware of a report of horses on the embankment between junctions 14 and 15 eastbound and were deploying patrols to deal with the matter.

Highways England has set signs and signals on the motorway to warn drivers.

Traffic website Inrix warned of heavy traffic around the Hapsford area.