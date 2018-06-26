Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are attending a road accident involving a skip wagon by a busy Chester roundabout.

Cheshire Police say the truck has been in collision with a lamppost at the Countess Way roundabout which also intersects with Parkgate Road, Deva Link and Blacon Avenue.

The skip, which is in front of the former Mercedes dealership, appears to have dislodged from the back of the wagon.

Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service were called as a precaution but it is not believed the male driver is seriously injured.

Police and fire crews are in attendance at the incident after being alerted about 12.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 26).

The vehicle is in the process of being recovered from the scene. Traffic is believed to be moving fine.