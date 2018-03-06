Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six men have been charged with affray following an altercation involving rival football fans before a derby match last year.

Three men from Chester - Brian David Curtis, 49, of Aughton Way, Daniel John Jones, 28, of Cliveden Road and Elliott Seville, 23, of St James Avenue - were arrested in dawn raids following a joint investigation between Cheshire and North Wales Police this morning (Tuesday, March 6), as was 18-year-old Louis Neal of Forest Road, Tarporley.

Bobby Christopher, 25, from Ceiriog Road in Wrexham and 20-year-old Jack Knight of Alexandra Road in Wrexham were also charged, with all being released on conditional bail.

They are set to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday, April 13.



The charges relate to an incident that occurred at The Cross on Eastgate Street in Chester in the hours preceding the Chester FC v Wrexham National League match on Wednesday, November 8 last year.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed across the city hours before the 8pm kick off after some witnesses reported 'riots' in the city centre earlier that afternoon.





As part of their bail conditions the men are banned from attending this Sunday's corresponding league fixture between the two football clubs in Wrexham.



A 14-year-old boy from Wrexham who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been bailed pending further enquiries and a 33-year-old man from Chester who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released without charge.