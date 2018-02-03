Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented musicians and singers from Sir John Deane’s sixth form college entertained a packed audience during a glittering evening of music.

Now in its fourth year, an Evening of Jazz and Soul returned to the Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf and Spa in Tarporley.

The 35-strong jazz collective, directed by Timothy Murphy, performed some blazing 60s soul with a touch of nostalgic classic swing from the likes of Glenn Miller and Ella Fitzgerald.

Head of performing arts at Sir John Deane’s, Alison Richards, said: “Congratulations to all of our incredibly talented vocalists and instrumentalists who put on an outstanding show. It’s remarkable to think they have only been performing together for just a matter of months.

“We were delighted to see such a big turn out on the night and we’d like to thank everyone who came for their fantastic support.”

(Image: UGC)

Performers on the night included vocalists Eleanor Moulson, Kate Cartwright, Ben Wallace, Hugo Morris, Holly Bell, Megan Bell, Scarlett New, Ewan Job, Chloe Rigby, Callum Jackson, Amy Parry and Hannah Treacher and instrumentalists Katherine Schofield, Hannah Treacher, Molly Paton, Maisy Walker, Ewan Ling, Emily Peak, Kyle Bowker, James Allen, Ben Keeble, Mia Dalton, Victoria Turner, Kathryn Edmondson, Catherine Flanders, Callum Barrett, Alex James, Matthew Robinson, Ella Ronald, Kizzy Griffiths, Samuel Flower, Joseph Scott, Emma Drew, Joshua Barrett, Matthew Dodson, Megan Murphy, Sophie Beckingham, Oliver Bracegirdle, Aleksander Nixon and Caleb Grierson, Joseph Nixon, Jack Hayward, Matthew Stanley and Michelle Stern.

The college’s next musical event will see 14 students perform a special evening of classical music at Arley Hall on Thursday, February 9.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £8 (£6 concessions).