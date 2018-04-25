Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir John Deane’s is now the highest achieving sixth form college in the country, according to new tables released by the Department for Education.

The Northwich college scored a 96% achievement rate and is ranked first out of more than 300 colleges nationally.

The achievement rate is one of the purest measures of the success of a college. It reflects the proportion of students who stay on course, complete their studies and pass their exams.

With an achievement rate of 96%, Sir John Deane’s is an impressive 11% above the national average.

College principal Kerry Kirkwood said: “This is a fantastic achievement, which reflects the enthusiasm, ambition and impressive work ethic of all our students and, of course, our teachers who put learning and the success of students at the heart of everything they do.

“We are an extraordinary community, committed to shaping extraordinary lives and we are absolutely thrilled that we can now say we are the highest achieving college in the country for A level success.”

Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College has consistently topped league tables for excellent results and has been Ofsted ‘outstanding’ since 2007.

The latest figures released by the Department for Education also show that students continue to succeed after leaving the college, with 95% of former Sir John Deane’s students now in higher education or training and more than double the national average continuing their studies at world-class Russell Group universities.

Head boy Charles West, who lives in Winsford and previously attended the Winsford Academy, added: “As a student, I am proud be able to say that I go to Sir John Deane’s. It’s fantastic that we have such an outstanding A level focused college in the heart of Cheshire, giving local children the best possible chances.

“As a community, we encourage each other to reach our full potential. Our academic achievements are a reflection of the emotional and extra-curricular support available; Sir John Deane’s students leave the college well educated, not just well-schooled.”