Winsford residents can beat the winter blues with a free relaxation session.

If you’re feeling stressed or under the weather, relaxation and mindfulness sessions are to be on offer at the Vale resource centre on the town’s high street.

They are being organised by Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP) on Tuesday, February 27 through the Wellbeing Hub.

People can drop into any of the three sessions for free. They will run from 10.30-11.30am, 2.30-3.30pm and 5.30-6.30pm with the aim of supporting those with stress and common mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Sarah Peers, CWP service manager, said: “We can all experience a range of emotions on a daily basis and we understand that this can often leave us feeling low or anxious.

“The Wellbeing Hub relaxation sessions have been introduced to offer people a place to exercise mindfulness and really get rid of their stress.”

The hub works from local GP surgeries and other community venues to support people with common mental health problems.

The service is run by experienced mental health nurses, psychological therapists and psychiatrists who are able to refer to people to specialist services if necessary.

It is available to anyone over 16-years-old in Vale Royal and South Cheshire who would like support in managing their emotional health and wellbeing.

To contact the hub in Winsford call 01606 555 211 and for more information search Wellbeing Hub online at www.cwp.nhs.uk.

CWP provides a range of mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services across Cheshire and Wirral as well as physical community services in Western Cheshire.