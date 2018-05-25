Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s in the family, explains a proud dad whose youngsters carried off an armful of awards at an arts festival.

George and Sophie Akka, who attend The Grange School in Hartford, scooped a total of 13 awards between them at the Alderley Edge Festival of Music and Drama.

George, 12, carried off eight awards, including one with 15-year-old sister Sophie, while she took home five, including the one with her brother.

George notched up five first places in string and piano classes, including the award with Sophie and two second places in drama classes.

At the evening finale concert he had the ‘lovely surprise’ of being announced as the winner of the overall trophy for music out of nearly 3,000 festival entrants.

Sophie was hot on his heels snapping up the festival trophy for the grade 8 string solo class, a second place for a string solo and a second and third place in singing classes apart from her win with George.

Dad David, a musician, admitted: “It has been a very exciting year for them both.”

Asked if it was all in the family genes he added: “They have both always been fascinated by music and drama from an early age with both parents being musical.

“Both children study violin, piano and singing and have been members of the National Children’s Orchestra for years.

“They are now also members of the Junior RNCM, which is a special part of the Royal Northern College of Music for the top 200 musicians in the north of England up to 19 years old who have all their music lessons, activities and ensembles each Saturday.”