The presents have all been unwrapped and the last of the turkey has been demolished. However, the definitive end to all the festive fun is when the Christmas tree comes down.

But when should that be?

It's become the norm since Victorian times to remove your festive decorations and trees on Twelfth Night but every year there is confusion around when this date falls.

Depending on which faith you follow it’s either January 5 or January 6, and the last day you should keep festive decorations up, reports the ECHO .

A day sooner or later is considered unlucky, and if decorations are not removed on Twelfth Night then according to tradition they should stay up all year.

Until the 19th century though, people would keep their decorations up until Candlemas Day on February 2.

How can I get rid of my real Christmas tree?

Twelfth Night falls on January 5 and Epiphany on January 6. Twelfth Night is so called because traditionally Christmas was a 12 day celebration, beginning on December 25.

This can create some confusion as some will class January 6 as Twelfth Night because it is the 12th day after Christmas.

Epiphany marks the end of Christmas, when Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist and the Three Kings came to visit bearing gifts, guided by the star which is now represented in the twinkling lights adorning our homes.

January 5 is observed as the last day of Christmas festivities - the eve of the Epiphany.

Because there is disagreement as to whether January 5 or January 6 is actually Twelfth Night lots of countries end up taking down their festooned trees at different times. This can also depend on when people actually celebrate the festive season - for example in Russia Christmas Day falls on January 7.

But January 6 is officially the day of the Epiphany.

This is from the Christian tradition that tells us Jesus was born on December 25, but the Magi didn’t actually arrive in Bethlehem with his presents until January 6.

Children were traditionally told that if you took down your decorations before the Eve of the Epiphany, the wise men might not be able to find their way - because Christmas lights represent the Star of Bethlehem which guided them to Jesus.

A number of countries in Europe follow the January 6 tradition, including the Germans, Poles and Czechs.

For some people, having the decorations up into the New Year is just too much with many opting to take them down on January 1.

But according to Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas, July 4 is a more appropriate time to bring the festivities to an end.