Cheshire West and Chester Council is to spend £1.3m of taxpayers’ money to market its £80m Barons Quay shopping centre in Northwich because attracting tenants is proving challenging.

Barons Quay so far comprises an Asda , Odeon cinema, Costa Coffee and Wildwood restaurant with contracts exchanged for an undisclosed fashion retailer.

CWaC says 43% of the available space is occupied but there are 27 vacant units.

Former Cheshire county councillor Andrew Needham describes it is a ‘glass town of empty retail units’.

He has a drawn a comparison between Barons Quay and Chester ’s long-awaited £300 Northgate Development city centre regeneration scheme which is again being promoted by the council. Northgate is under the spotlight because £57m of taxpayers’ money is committed but all the news from the High Street is gloomy.

“CWaC have not learned from the disastrous retail investment in Northwich,” said Mr Needham, who is chairman of the Cheshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Last week it emerged House of Fraser, whose store is due to anchor Northgate, is to be sold by its Chinese owners after a disappointing Christmas with reported requests for rent cuts at some of its stores. Fashion retailer New Look had agreed terms on taking a unit but there must be a question mark over the deal after the chain revealed it was considering closing as many as 60 stores.

And the restaurant bubble appears to have burst with plans for a second Chester dining quarter in Pepper Street now on hold if not abandoned.

But CWaC says the two projects should not be compared. Northgate, unlike Barons Quay, is a mixed scheme which includes housing, a replacement Crowne Plaza hotel and a multi-screen cinema that would be operated by Picturehouse. It remains confident the solely retail project at Barons Quay will fill up in time because the demand is there.

But Mr Needham says Northgate includes ‘risky retail’. As for Northwich, he suggests some of the empty retail units be converted into riverside homes in line with the original concept.

“My friends in retail call it ‘Barren Quay’,“ said Mr Needham, who added: “Part of the problem for Barons Quay is that CWaC are enticing retailers to Chester.”

CWAC has not entered into the debate about the comparison between Barons Quay and Northgate.

But Cllr Brian Clarke , cabinet member economic development and infrastructure, said: “We are working hard to secure retailers for Barons Quay and much is going on behind the scenes. The development was only actually completed and handed over in November last year, 43 percent of the available space is now occupied by Asda, Wildwood and the Odeon cinema who are all trading successfully.

“The council has had some challenges in letting Barons Quay particularly as a result of the well-publicised tough retail market. However Barons Quay’s cinema has welcomed nearly a quarter of a million visitors over its first year. Confidential discussions are progressing positively with a number of potential new tenants.

“We are confident that Barons Quay will be successful, it has always been viewed as a long term investment and part of our wider regeneration plans for Northwich.”