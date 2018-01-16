Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Devastating new images show the shocking aftermath of what remains of the Gateway to Wales hotel, four weeks after it was destroyed by fire.

Investigations are still ongoing into what caused the huge blaze at the landmark hotel on the Cheshire/North Wales border in the early hours of December 18 last year.

More than 60 firefighters battled the inferno as flames ripped through the rooms but the 47 guests staying at the hotel, including children, managed to escape thanks to smoke alarms sounding and the heroic actions of a night porter who shouted for people to evacuate.

Today only a burned out shell remains. The roof was destroyed exposing twisted piping, with debris strewn inside the bare walls, stripped back to the bricks by the fire.

Whether the building will be demolished, or if there is another plan in place to salvage the site, is still unknown.

Flintshire county councillor for Sealand, Christine Jones, told our sister paper The Daily Post : “It is sad to see the hotel in such an awful state. It is now an eyesore and is the first thing you see coming into Wales on that road.

“Until the investigation is completed we don’t know what is going to happen, but it needs to be made safe as soon as possible and if that means it has to be demolished then that is what will have to happen.”

Queensferry county councillor David Wisinger added: “I am just glad everybody got out unharmed. It needs to be made safe and if it needs to be knocked down, so be it.”

After the fire, the hotel’s bosses posted on Facebook: “As a result of the fire at the hotel earlier today, we regret to announce that the hotel is no longer operational for the foreseeable future.”