A plaque has been unveiled at Chester Bus Interchange to commemorate an historic pub that used to stand on the site.

The bronze plaque marks the site of The Ship Victory which served punters from 1855 to 2014 until being demolished to make way for the new bus facility.

It was named after Nelson’s flagship ‘HMS Victory’.

Cheshire West and Chester Council Samantha Dixon unveiled the plaque in the company of The Ship’s former landlord Joe Gildea and his wife Helen. The tribute was the brainchild of Chester resident Andy Scargill from Parkgate Road who was also present.

Councillor Dixon said: “I’d like to thank Andy Scargill who suggested this tribute to the building that first served Cestrians during the Napoleonic wars.

“Known as the little pub with a big heart, I hope this plaque will ensure it remains in our memories and its place in the city history is now firmly cast in bronze and set in stone.”

HMS Victory left Chatham’s Royal Dockyard on 7 May 1765. She led fleets in the American War of Independence, the French Revolutionary War and the Napoleonic War. In 1805 she was the flagship of Vice-Admiral Nelson in Britain’s greatest naval victory, the defeat of the French and Spanish at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The unveiling was also witnessed by Chester MP Chris Matheson and Christine Gaskell, chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership, who provided a funding contribution towards the Chester Bus Interchange project.